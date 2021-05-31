LETTER: AP article selection is right on target

AP article selection is right on target

I read Mr. Clark Henshaw’s letter of May 26 [“Biased AP stories belong on opinion, not news pages”] claiming that your Associated Press news articles represent AP’s editorial and opinionated views. I respectfully disagree. I find your national and international news reporting just right.

You manage to select pertinent, current stories, and I find them objectively factual—not opinionated. To your credit, you do a good job of reporting regional and state news first and foremost, but as noted above, I think your AP article selection and length is right on target.

I do miss the paper delivery down here on the Neck, but I’ve already commented on that in the survey you sent the other day.

Marion Dongieux

Montross