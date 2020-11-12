LETTER: AP cannot declare official winners

AP cannot declare official winners

An article by the Associated Press on Nov. 9 said: “The reelection of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th, became official on Sunday, as her victory margin increased to 8,000 votes …”

I must have been asleep when the U.S. Constitution was changed to give the media the right to declare the official winner in any election. It is the proper role of the press to give its readers the facts, and the facts in this case are that Spanberger leads by 8,000 votes before these votes have been certified and before the candidate is officially named as the winner.

The media seems to want to take more of a role in the election process than they have any right to do, and as a subscriber to the Associated Press news service, the FLS has an obligation to call them out on this.

Whatever happened to the use of the word “presumptive” winner?

Robert Stone

Locust Grove