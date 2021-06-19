LETTER: Apartment runoff winds up in the Bay

Apartment runoff winds up in the Bay

Thank you for your editorial on Saving the Bay [“Saving the Bay must be a national effort,” June 17]. It would be a great start if the City of Fredericksburg would address runoff problems right here in town.

I live on a hilly, wooded lot below Camden Hills Apartments. The apartments send parking-lot runoff water directly down through my property, bringing with it loads of trash and considerable erosion. All of this contaminated water flows into Hazel Creek and eventually into the Bay.

The city and state environmental authorities have told me absolutely nothing can be done because the apartments are grandfathered in. Really?

How can we protect the Bay if these runoffs are allowed? By the way, contacting the apartments’ management and Maryland-based owners is completely worthless. Must this environmental outrage continue ad infinitum?

Kathleen Quinn

Fredericksburg