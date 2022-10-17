Letter: Appalled by decisions of Stafford County supervisors

I am confused and appalled in regard to the Stafford County supervisors approving a 2,500 hundred square foot warehouse near Courthouse Road.

Can this county really expect to mix in another 1,800 vehicles in this very congested area? They also approved 28 acres to build 2,400 homes and 70 townhomes to accommodate downtown Stafford. I didn’t realize that we had a downtown. When I moved here in the mid-1990s we had one, or maybe two, traffic lights on Garrisonville Road.

In the summertime, traffic is much worse, it can take me 45 minutes to go from Boswell’s corner to 610. This probably doesn’t affect our supervisors who are not working during the summer.

I can’t wait until the election next year, because I’m voting for anyone who actually has common sense.

Bud Black

Stafford