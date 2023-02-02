A day before the celebration of our beloved Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, a full-page advertisement ran in The Free Lance–Star that showcased the Fredericksburg City School system, under the leadership of the prestigious Dr. Marceline Catlett.

The ad showed the 2023 recipients of the Teaching in Excellence Award. It was so beautiful to witness the pictures of each award winner, school by school. Each held a bouquet of flowers that further exemplified their beauty.

This must radiate throughout their classrooms and school buildings, and it now shines bright into our hearts, minds and the comfort of the homes of those of us who daily read the FLS.

Dr. King raised his voice across our nation, speaking truth and serving as a living example of how ordinary people with a passion can make life better, can make a difference, beyond their daily existence.

The Fredericksburg City Schools Teacher of Excellence Award winners are yet another example of this living truth.

Let us together raise our voices and state, ”Forever Grateful.”

Paulette Johnson

Stafford