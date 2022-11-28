Letter: Appreciation for news story and op-ed piece

I am writing in regard to "Free mental health clinic closes from staff shortages" by Cathy Dyson [Nov. 15] and "Boys and men need help, not tribal politics" by Martin Davis [Nov. 16] in The Free Lance–Star e-edition.

I was saddened to read Ms. Dyson's article stating that because of staffing shortages Fredericksburg Counseling Services Inc. was due to close since my mother and I were both clients/patients in the mid 1970s.

Mother spoke so highly of her counselor and their sessions that one would've thought some kind of party was happening during their life-affirming discussions. Mine, on the other hand, weren't as illuminating at that junction in my life.

I had sessions with a very friendly and knowledgeable individual, and knowing of my poetry writings, he introduced me to his former art teacher and multi-talented, female, blues musician, who at that time was having an exhibition for resident inmate artisans; however, as a non-incarcerated, my poetry was not showcased.

I abruptly left a session discussing masculinity, which is where our talks often ended up, making it our last. And that past brings me to Davis' editorial.

Although not having read "Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male is Struggling," others such as "Iron John" by Robert Bly, "The Hazards of Being Men" by Herb Goldberg, and one I particularly enjoyed, "Self-Made Man: One Woman's Year Disguised as a Man" by Norah Vincent, who dressed up as a man to unveil the disparity between men and women ultimately revealing inequitable similarities, are informative books.

The views of Davis and Dyson were appreciated by someone who has written poetry and submitted letters on similar depression and masculine issues.

Rick Knight

Henrico