LETTER: Aquia candidates need to debate

Aquia candidates need to debate

It has been a dismal start to 2021, with a delayed spring, schools opening up before they close again for summer break, the coronavirus pandemic lingering, confusion and political division in this great country we call home.

Yet with all the limelight from the national news media outlets, small urban areas and the roads that run through them are often ignored and passed by the wayside.

That is the crisis Stafford will face going forward, and its residual effects will reverberate throughout all secondary roads, causing everything to come to a crawl. It is not a question of if, but when. You can almost count on it on a weekly, if not daily basis, especially during the fan favorite—weekends.

Why it is that Brooke is included in the urban service area without water and sewer like other parts of the county? When will someone address a 100-year-old train bridge?

Why a two-lane highway going down Courthouse Road east. What was the point?

If anybody doesn’t know why we got to this point, they have not lived here long enough to absorb that reality. Remember, we’re in this together. And in the Aquia District, that means picking an individual to represent the peoples’ business.