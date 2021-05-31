LETTER; Aquia voters deserve fiscal responsibility

Aquia voters deserve fiscal responsibility

In her letter to the editor in the April 19 edition of The Free Lance-Star [“Current tax rates do not meet county’s needs”], Aquia District Supervisor Cindy Shelton asserted that Stafford’s current tax rates are not at what she asserts is the “necessary level.”

In my view, Ms. Shelton is wrong.

Raising taxes should always be the absolute last resort of government. Most often, a tax increase indicates an unwillingness by elected officials to make the choices necessary to ensure residents are getting full value for their hard-earned tax dollars.

Businesses and households are forced to make similar decisions every day. A business cannot raise its prices to uncompetitive levels, or it won’t be in business for very long. And a household cannot spend in excess of its means for very long. But government can easily tax at higher rates because those it is entrusted to serve are required to pay. The public’s sole defense is an election.

This all seems lost on Ms. Shelton. As indicated in her letter, she believes higher taxes can solve virtually all of Stafford’s problems. Higher taxes won’t make Stafford a better place to live, just a more expensive one.