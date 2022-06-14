Letter: AR-15 is more than a scary looking rifle

AR-15 is more than a scary looking rifle

I have read with interest the opinions expressed in this paper in the aftermath of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Retired FBI agent Clint Van Zandt has suggested 10 common-sense steps to stop gun violence. Indeed, some of his proposals, such as requiring comprehensive background checks and raising the legal age to purchase a gun to 21, could have prevented the tragedy in Uvalde.

Reader Scott Mayausky, however, suggests that there is little that can be done to address gun violence other than to “embrace civility” and “better secure our children’s schools.”

Neither gentleman, it seems, is willing to address the dangers posed by assault-style weapons. Incredibly, Mayausky states that “the AR-15 is nothing more than a scary looking rifle.”

Was Mayausky not aware that the killer in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting used that “scary looking rifle” to fire 154 bullets and kill 20 children and six adults in just four minutes? Was he not aware that many of the school children killed in Uvalde had to be identified by their DNA because the bullets fired from the killer’s “scary looking” AR-15 rifle had torn their young bodies apart, making them unrecognizable even to their parents?

Unlike Mayausky, most Americans are well aware of the dangers posed by “assault-style” weapons and favor an assault weapons ban. How many more mass killings must we endure, and how many more times must we listen to our elected officials offer “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of gun violence, before they choose to act?

Robert Billingsley

Stafford