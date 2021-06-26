LETTER: Are Americans facing a loss of freedom, democracy?

Are Americans facing a loss of freedom, democracy?

I love living in a democratic country. I can move freely. I can say what I want, as long as I do not insult my neighbors or friends. I have access to a large variety of entertainment, newspapers, television and websites with a large variety of messages with which I can agree or disagree.

And I can stand up in public and loudly yell about what I think are the injustices of the government and then walk into the voting booth and vote for the person I want to be my representative.

I feel safe that no one is going to knock down my door because I said certain “things” out loud.

But in Hong Kong, a democratic state before China took over, people are slowly losing their freedoms, and a growing fear of the government is overtaking them. Under a sweeping national security law, liberty is vanishing in a massive overhaul of their freedoms and way of life.

People are receiving long prison sentences for speaking up. Newspapers, the film industry and even cultural events are being given strict limits of operation. And only those citizens defined as “patriots” by a screening committee are being allowed to run for office. Protestors are thrown in jail.