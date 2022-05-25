 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Are book banning parents not able to talk to their children?

Do book-banning parents talk to their children?

First they came for the books in the schools.

Then they came for the books in the public libraries.

Then they came for the books in the commercial bookstores....

By the time they came for my books, there were no books left (to paraphrase the Rev. Martin Niemoller, 1945).

Do book-banning parents not know how to talk to/guide/instill/practice values to their children?

Is this why they want others (government/schools) to do their work for them?

Marie Gozzi

Stafford

