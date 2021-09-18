LETTER: Are Stafford postal workers carrying a grudge?

Are Stafford

postal workers

carrying a grudge?

I am in desperate need of help getting packages delivered by USPS to my house. They were delivering up until Aug. 29, but now suddenly claim my driveway is unsafe. We have had the driveway like it is for about 15 years.

I want contactless deliveries, but I believe we are being targeted by Postmaster Jan Coleman of the Stafford Post Office because my husband confronted her on numerous occasions when his deliveries were not being made. I was still getting mine, but then they stopped too.

When you try to call the post office, it rings for about a minute and 30 seconds and then hangs up every single time you try! They won’t retry delivery, which means that I have to go into the post office to get my packages, and I refuse.

I have tried to have Amazon not use them, but they don’t allow that, and now it is affecting other vendors that I purchase items from.

I have contacted the Postal Service’s consumer complaint division, and they say the same thing without investigating.