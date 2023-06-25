GFL Environmental bought out every trash company that services where I live in Bowling Green, so if I want my garbage picked up, I have absolutely no other company to go to. They have raised their prices three times in the past year. And now since I do not have a laptop or tablet, I cannot use my phone to pay my bill. The only choice I have is to call, and just in the past month they have added a processing fee of $4.95.

We either keep paying their ridiculous prices and processing fee or take our garbage to the dump ourselves. My husband and I are seniors on a fixed income but have decided to cancel our service and go to the dump ourselves. I do not understand how we live in the USA and a company based in Canada is allowed to purchase all the American-owned companies which gives them sole control over people who just need a reliable, convenient and fair trash company to service them. We have been given no choice than to do the work ourselves, pathetic.