Fredericksburg may be the sweet spot right now and with it we are losing the sweetness of Fredericksburg. I moved here in 2010 and loved the culture as it resembled the small-town community I grew up in Missouri, where people waved to others because, well that’s the community thing to do. Similarly, waves were common here in Fredericksburg years ago. I remember running along the Canal Path with my hand near permanently raised as I returned waves to others in our community. Things have noticeably changed since then.

As I ran the Canal Path recently, I kept count of those who returned a wave or provided some sort of gesture acknowledging me (nod, smile, etc.). A staggering 3 of 44 people returned a gesture. What’s more, I was yelled at one evening at St. Claire Brooks Memorial Park as I attempted to run in the grass to pass two walkers taking up the entire path with their small dog running chaotically on a retractable leash.

Basic community courteousness seems to be lost. If we can’t extend a wave to our community members, how can we rely on our community to come together in times of need? A smile, wave or nod costs nothing but goes so far. I’d love to see The Free Lance–Star partner with local community businesses, parks and recreation, and law enforcement to initiate “Lend a Wave” awareness to help bolster and revive the community culture that was once so lively in Fredericksburg.

Ryan Smith

Stafford