LETTER: Area needs more sidewalks, bike paths

Area needs more sidewalks, more bike paths

I bicycle 10 miles to the city from Spotsylvania County and back for work three times a week since gas prices have begun soaring this year and through the pandemic. I love the freedom of it.

If you go to most bike shops in the area, bikes have been sold out for a year because citizens began buying them for fun, athletic pursuits and spending time outdoors, not to mention lessening road clogs (can you say going green on pollution also?)

But it seems that Spotsylvania really has dropped the ball on both sidewalks and the trails initiative, since I have no choice but to ride on only large main roads to get anywhere from the courthouse. Whereas most drivers are very accommodating of my biking on these main roads, there are some drivers who could use some education on working with cyclists for safety.

It should not take a cyclist being hit and killed or a motorist charged with manslaughter to start the talk. Maybe radio stations and the newspaper could promote reviewing state laws on road safety for this area. Or more pushes could come from other cyclists, walkers, runners, etc. to get these trails finished to connect our counties with the city.