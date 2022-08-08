Letter: Aren't we all come-heres?

Truth be told, aren’t we all come-heres?

“Rootless Yankee yuppies.” That’s the insult the late local writer Florence King hurled at newcomers to the Fredericksburg area in an editorial in this newspaper over three decades ago, shortly after my family moved here.

It’s good to see the editorial stance of this paper has improved since then.

The Aug. 3 essay examining the recent population shifts due to expensive housing and other factors made many excellent points in advocating a more welcoming attitude toward new residents than King did back then.

The irony of the “rootless Yankee yuppie” line was that King herself was born in D.C., then moved to other places from Maryland to Washington State before spending the last decades of her life in Fredericksburg.

My own roots in Virginia go back to 1648 in Northumberland County on one side, and to at least the early 1800s in the Shenandoah Valley on the other, so I actually was returning to my roots by moving here from the New York City area back then.

We’re all immigrants here except the indigenous people anyway. As we see more newcomers move here from Northern Virginia and elsewhere, it’s wise to welcome them regardless of where their roots might be, and also offer them a good quality of life in the way your editorial details. Thank you for this vision of a better future.

Charlie Young

Spotsylvania