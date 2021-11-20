 Skip to main content
Letter: Article from 'Better' inspires
Thoroughly enjoyed the article by Libby DeLane, “Walking the Earth.” [Better, Fall 2021]

It got me up and walking once again after hip surgery in May. I also requested her book, “Do Walk,” from Santa.

I’ll be 89 on my next birthday.

Rosemarie LoMonaco

Woodbridge

