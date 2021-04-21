LETTER: Article on carbon emissions misleading

Article on carbon emissions was misleading

I read with interest the Associated Press story in Sunday’s The Free Lance–Star [“U.S., China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency,” April 18]. The article stated that “the United States and China, the world’s two biggest carbon polluters” together are “pumping out nearly half of the fossil fuel fumes that are warming the planet’s atmosphere.”

This suggests that there is some equivalency between our emissions and those of the Chinese. But an honest reporter would know this isn’t true.

In 2019, China’s carbon emissions were nearly twice those of the United States. In fact, China’s emissions are greater than those of the next three countries on the list—the U.S., India and Russia—and are nearly equivalent to the next four countries (Iran, at number five, emits more carbon than Germany, the largest economy in Europe).

The trend line, including its projected future, is even more interesting. Our carbon emissions have dropped significantly over the past decade; China’s have increased dramatically. Worse still, China itself projects that its emissions will not peak until 2030. That’s a lot of time to talk while the supposed emergency worsens, driven by unchecked increases in Chinese carbon emissions.