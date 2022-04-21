Letter: Article's title poorly written

Article’s title was poorly written

On April 19, The Free Lance–Star ran an online article from the Associated Press titled, “Kentucky man awarded $450,000 after employer celebrated his birthday against his wishes.”

The post on Facebook mostly received “haha” reactions, but this is not a “haha” situation.

This title is unfairly skewed against the man. A better title would have been “Man awarded $450,000 after employer ignores his wishes and fires him due to his anxiety disorder.”

As the superior title notes, the man has an anxiety disorder. He asked his employers not to throw a surprise party for him because it would cause him to have a panic attack. They did it anyway, and surprise, he had a panic attack.

The next day, he was called in for a disciplinary meeting concerning the incident. They then proceeded to belittle him, saying that he stole his co-worker’s joy and that he was acting like a little girl.

This lack of empathy on the part of his supervisor caused him to have a second panic attack.

In response to this, he was fired. He was fired for a panic attack that his employers caused through their bad behavior.

Media outlets should be ashamed for running articles with titles like this one. This man had no power in this situation. Why run his name through the mud? Why not call out his employer for lacking even a shred of dignity?

The same thing happened to the lady who sued over burns she received from a cup McDonald’s coffee.

She was made the butt of jokes because media outlets cared less about her than they did about providing some half-baked commentary on the litigiousness of American culture.

She was seriously burnt. Her case exposed a policy where McDonald’s served coffee dangerously hot to save money.

Media outlets should be ashamed.

James Dawson

Fredericksburg