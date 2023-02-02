The Arts Center in Orange is a nonprofit corporation with a board of directors comprising some of our community's finest members. The Arts Center has been a valuable asset to our school system for many years. The Arts Center is a well-financed organization that the community expects to conduct itself responsibly. According to tax filing, the Arts Center has assets close to a million dollars and gross receipts in excess of a quarter of a million dollars each year. Most of the nonprofits in Orange dream of having a similar bottom line.

For the Arts Center to be unaware of the gender controversy in our school system is unbelievable. In the last year, the school board has heard hours and hours of public comments on how to address gender identity. Last June, a lawsuit based on gender identity was filed in Orange County Circuit Court against this school board, and to this day, that filing in Circuit Court remains unresolved.

According to Google, "drag is a gender-bending art where a person dresses in different types of clothing and makeup to exaggerate a gender identity, often of the opposite sex." A drag workshop is akin to having a blackface workshop. Both are usually seen as performances for people's entertainment. I consider both in bad taste, if not immoral.

The Arts Center is indeed not deaf, dumb and blind. Therefore, one must conclude that the Arts Center's decision to hold a learn about the art of drag workshop was a conscious decision on the part of the Arts Center. The Arts Center's decision to insert itself into a sensitive political issue is inexcusable.

Jim Hopkins

Orange County School Board

Locust Grove