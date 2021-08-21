LETTER: Asian nations need to come to terms with China

Asian nations

need to come to terms with China

One doesn’t need to be an expert on foreign policy in order to suggest the following to our friends in the Far East:

After witnessing the U.S.’s haphazard exit from Afghanistan following a fruitless 20 years of waste and war there, people in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and the Philippines had better come to terms with China—and quickly.

Besides, the U.S. citizenry is not interested in war and “nation-building” in places halfway around the world whose populations don’t want us—even while they take whatever money we and the World Bank give them—money that would end up in the pockets of their ruling cliques anyway.

Additionally, the U.S. has its own problems with unwelcome hoards of foreigners crossing our southern border. Yes, official Washington, national business interests and certain religious groups might want them here, but the ordinary people don’t.