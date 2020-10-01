LETTER: Attack on Pearl Harbor gave FDR his causus belli

Attack on Pearl Harbor gave FDR his causus belli

William Crawley made favorable comments about President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Sept. 20 Free Lance–Star [“FDR fearlessly led the nation during WWII”].

I’m 90 and my memory is long. To me, FDR’s administration was not all that long ago, nor was World War II and the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan.

Mr. Crawley mentions “revisionist history” involving FDR and the U.S. entry into World War II. FDR’s reason for alleged complicity is said to have been to boost the economy out of the Depression.

I think not. We revisionists are convinced that FDR acted as he did to convince the anti-war U.S. electorate into a change of heart.

Roosevelt wanted the U.S. to come to the aid of Churchill’s Great Britain, which was near to losing its war with Germany. Also, Britain was in danger of losing its Far East colonial territories to an expansionist and well-armed Japan.

Because the U.S. had broken several Japanese codes, Roosevelt knew what was about to happen, even the coming attacks on U.S. Pacific region military installations. Such attacks gave Roosevelt his causus belli, resulting in the necessary popular support.