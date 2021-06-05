LETTER: Attack on supervisor was politically motivated

Attack on supervisor was politically motivated

I have lived in Stafford County for over 20 years. As a voter and taxpayer, I believe we should know the truth about our elected officials and not accept political rhetoric as fact.

Last week, Paul Milde launched a disingenuous, politically motivated attack on sitting Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton’s voting record. His accusations are an insult to all Stafford County residents.

Here’s the truth about taxes: In 2019, Stafford County residents passed the road bond by an overwhelming 77 percent. In April 2021, the Board of Supervisors committed to a comprehensive funding strategy that establishes a dependable, equitable revenue source, to meet critical transportation improvement needs.

Cindy Shelton followed through with her promise to the Aquia and Stafford County residents and supported an increase in county revenue so the road bond could be issued. As a result, the board approved a 4 percent tax increase spread across both personal property and real estate taxes, but also repealed the motor vehicle license fee, saving residents $23 annually.

This is a far cry from the accusations launched against her by Milde.