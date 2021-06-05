LETTER: Attack on supervisor was politically motivated

Attack on supervisor was politically motivated
I have lived in Stafford County for over 20 years. As a voter and taxpayer, I believe we should know the truth about our elected officials and not accept political rhetoric as fact.
Last week, Paul Milde launched a disingenuous, politically motivated attack on sitting Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton’s voting record. His accusations are an insult to all Stafford County residents.
Here’s the truth about taxes: In 2019, Stafford County residents passed the road bond by an overwhelming 77 percent. In April 2021, the Board of Supervisors committed to a comprehensive funding strategy that establishes a dependable, equitable revenue source, to meet critical transportation improvement needs.
Cindy Shelton followed through with her promise to the Aquia and Stafford County residents and supported an increase in county revenue so the road bond could be issued. As a result, the board approved a 4 percent tax increase spread across both personal property and real estate taxes, but also repealed the motor vehicle license fee, saving residents $23 annually.
This is a far cry from the accusations launched against her by Milde.
During Milde’s 12 consecutive years as Aquia District supervisor (2006 through 2017), Stafford’s critical infrastructure suffered disrepair and decline due to lack of funding. In addition, funding for our sheriff, deputies, firefighters, first responders and teachers was significantly lacking, causing an unacceptable attrition rate.
During his tenure, millions of county tax dollars were squandered on several projects, the least of which is the failed Aquia Town Center.
I fully support Shelton for another term. The gains she has made in bringing broadband service to Stafford, sourcing funding and solutions for roads, and common-sense fiscal management will take Stafford County into a viable winning future while improving our quality of life.
Angela Olinick
Stafford