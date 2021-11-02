Letter: Attention to Indigenous population is overdue

Attention to our nation’s indigenous people is overdue

In response to the commentary “National parks should teach Indigenous history” [Oct. 17], I would like to emphasize how much I agree with this piece’s theme and its message.

The United States is overdue for a long but necessary history lesson. Indigenous people have been marginalized in everything from films to education to politics. Their needs are not met with the same urgency as they would be for white populations.

Consider the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on indigenous communities and continues to do so. The Navajo Nation had the highest infection rate in the United States at the peak of the pandemic. Food scarcity, inadequate medical care and a lack of preventive measures such as hand sanitizer and clean water already plagued the Navajos, and the pandemic only added to the nation’s vulnerability. The pandemic afflicted not only the Navajo Nation but most, if not all, of the country’s indigenous peoples.

The United States continues to ignore the foundational history of indigenous people in America. It is a privilege to stay silent on a topic that doesn’t affect you. Continuing the work requires education, and teaching indigenous history in national parks is an important start in the right direction.