LETTER: 'Autonomy' is not a constitutional right

‘Autonomy’ is not a constitutional right

The Mary Washington Hospital ER nurse who refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccines believes that “autonomy … is a right we all have.” The word autonomy is not in the U.S. Constitution, and the Supreme Court has not ruled that it is a fundamental right except in compelling cases, which includes protecting the health of citizens.

So Amanda Davitt would do well to study individual rights along with individual responsibilities regarding patient safety.

An ER nurse works closely with seriously ill and trauma patients. It is foolish to permit an unvaccinated hospital employee to work near such a vulnerable patient to which a nurse could transmit the highly contagious COVID-19 virus that has caused over 620,000 deaths and long-term disabling symptoms for survivors.

The number of vaccine-related adverse events seen in tens of millions of vaccinated patients is microscopic compared to those caused by the disease.

MWH administrators should be commended for taking this pandemic seriously while some of its employees have not. To beat COVID-19, we must all look after everybody’s health and safety, not just our own.

Michael Heinzmann

Spotsylvania