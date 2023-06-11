Meeting the continuing needs of our veterans should be the concern of every American who values his or her freedom. The Auxiliary promotes the poppy as a symbol of the sacrifices our military has made, a symbol to open people’s hearts and inspire them to donate. May is military appreciation month, and that's when you see the Auxiliary handing out poppies.

The four petals represent dedication, sacrifice, responsibility and compassion. The red petals stand for the vast outpouring of blood. The black for the mud and desolation of all battlefields. The green of the stem and foliage is symbolic of the forests, meadows and fields where generations of Americans have perished to make this land free. The stem represents the courage and determination of our fallen warriors and the assembled produce, a flower, a symbol of resurrection, which is sure to follow.

Thanks to the many Legion family members and friends for volunteering to share the word by handing out poppies this year. Thanks to Juanita, Marty, Brandy, Virginia, Ginger, Glen, Kathy, Lisa, Teresa, Shirley and Mary.

A big thank you and shout out to Shoppers at 1505 Stafford Market Place for their many years of support. They have been generous and supportive allowing us to hand out poppies in honor of our military.

The biggest thank you goes to all the Stafford citizens and those in the surrounding areas who graciously donated with prayers and donations to better serve our veterans and their families. Please remember those who have or are serving abroad, those who are serving at home and those who have lost their lives for us to have blessed freedom. For more information, visit alaforveterans.org or staffordpost290.org.

Mary Schelin

Poppy Chair

American Legion Post Auxiliary Unit 290

Stafford