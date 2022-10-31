Letter: Awful timing on parking garage fees

I read in The Free Lance–Star that parking ramp fees are going up in the Sophia Street ramp as of Nov. 1. As the president of a downtown art gallery, I think the timing is awful.

We celebrate downtown open house the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13 in an effort to bring residents and visitors into our shops and restaurants. In the past, and hopefully again this year, free on-street parking limits change from two to four hours through the holiday season. Now, we expect people to park in the ramp and pay from the first hour?

If revenue is down because fewer people are parking there, and others are hanging out at that location, this is not going to help. Instead, visitors will cruise around until they find areas with no hourly limits.

If the city feels this must be done, they could at least wait until after our holiday season.

Penny A. Parrish

Brush Strokes Gallery

Stafford