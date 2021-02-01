LETTER: Bad experience during Restaurant Week

Bad experience at Fredericksburg’s Restaurant Week

We just completed Restaurant Week in Fredericksburg. Funny thing, when we tried to place an order for four of us in our 60s to pick up and eat in the safety of our home, we were told, “You must eat here.” In the middle of the COVID pandemic, they are demanding that we sit in a very small space and put our lives at risk.

This is a very new restaurant downtown. We have tried through this pandemic to support our local establishments by ordering take-out and still tipping as if we had eaten in.

This incident was so ridiculous, especially when the theme of Restaurant Week was “Bag in the ’Burg.”

We wrote a comment on their website and left our phone number, but we didn’t even receive the courtesy of a call or email response.

We care about our community, yet they showed disregard for those of us in the community. Fredericksburg is better than that.

Valerie Hopson–Bell

Spotsylvania