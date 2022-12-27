Letter: Bad news from Bureau of Labor Statistics

The Bureau of Labor Statistics began keeping worker productivity records in 1947. For the first time they have recorded a double whammy. Productivity fell 1.3% while wages rose 2.8%. Translation: we are paying more for less.

For consumers, higher prices and shortages; for business, increased expenses to achieve less production. I don't know why this happened, I'm not smart enough to solve that riddle.

Could it be that dumping trillions of freebies into the economy precipitated a laziness attitude in much of the work force? Could it be that generations of "feel good about me" schooling has left us with an entitled workforce that believes they should be well-paid for just taking a position without putting out any real work? Could it be that easy money from criminal activities has supplanted the American Dream?

Folks we are in a bad place, and getting out of it will not be easy or painless.

Michael Thompson

Stafford