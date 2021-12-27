Letter: Bad School Board rhetoric carries a cost to taxpayers

Bad School Board rhetoric carries a cost
We are greatly saddened by the decision of the prestigious Dr. Scott Baker to leave his position as superintendent of schools in Spotsylvania. I have been inspired and honored to learn of Dr. Baker’s work during my short tenure as a resident of Virginia.
Prior to moving here, I worked as an elected school board member for 12 years, including serving on statewide school associations as well as being a member of the National School Boards Association.
Dr. Baker notably served as a key leader and was very active, often attending local events and graduations hosted at the University of Mary Washington.
Our community and parents need to know this character is rare among many top-ranking school superintendents that I have voted to hire and knownover NYS and across the U.S. We all feel the social loss; few understand the financial loss.
Superintendent searches often cost anywhere from $40,000 to more than $100,000, depending on the kinds of services the board wants. That doesn’t include salary and benefits of a new superintendent. So, many boards have community partners that help to attract and retain key administrators to keep their districts competitive, including attracting scholarships for students.
The question sometimes comes up whether the Spotsylvania School Board will be able attract outside organizations or groups to help pay for the search when you include the deplorable public rhetoric and behavior of a select few members of the board.
Plus, repetitive 4–3 votes send the wrong message to entities that can help support the educational and financial mission of the district, especially the students and their families.
Street rhetoric and actions gain dollars and support for those willing to listen within a street culture. The chosen few, three members of the board, I believe fall into this category.
Please keep this type of rhetoric in the street, not in the boardroom.
Paulette Johnson
Stafford