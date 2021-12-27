Letter: Bad School Board rhetoric carries a cost to taxpayers

Bad School Board rhetoric carries a cost

We are greatly saddened by the decision of the prestigious Dr. Scott Baker to leave his position as superintendent of schools in Spotsylvania. I have been inspired and honored to learn of Dr. Baker’s work during my short tenure as a resident of Virginia.

Prior to moving here, I worked as an elected school board member for 12 years, including serving on statewide school associations as well as being a member of the National School Boards Association.

Dr. Baker notably served as a key leader and was very active, often attending local events and graduations hosted at the University of Mary Washington.

Our community and parents need to know this character is rare among many top-ranking school superintendents that I have voted to hire and knownover NYS and across the U.S. We all feel the social loss; few understand the financial loss.