LETTER: Ballot harvesting is fraudulent, must end

Ballot harvesting

is fraudulent,

U.S. should end it

In the U.S., no one is required by law to vote in any local, state or national election. According to the U.S. Constitution, voting is a right and a privilege. Every citizen who has the right to vote may do so in each election for their candidate(s) of choice.

Most recently, we have seen this right abused, corrupted and even become downright fraudulent with ballot harvesting, the practice in which devious political operatives collect absentee ballots from voters’ homes and other places and drop them off at a polling place or election office.

This dishonest practice is greatly exacerbated by the polling officials who simply accept these votes without validating the authenticity of the voters’ signatures.

It may sound pretty innocuous, but this practice has been abused across the country, particularly in large urban areas.

As a registered voter, I find this dishonest practice appalling. It goes against everything that is right and just. If elected officials do not address this corrupt practice, then I can only assume that they support it and only care about the power of their office.