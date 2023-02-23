When I watched the story of (New Jersey teenager) Adriana Kuch's suicide, I was whisked back to junior high school. I was mercilessly bullied at school from elementary through sophomore year in high school.

Around age 13, I began to stutter, which of course only caused further bullying. I wonder If I would be alive today had there been the internet and social media.

My point in relating my story in such a public manner is to shout for all to hear that being a victim of bullies leaves lifelong scars. Anyone who pooh-poohs this fact has never been a victim of schoolyard bullies.

Bullies are homegrown. Schools too often ignore the egregious problem of bullying and the victims of same. Schools saying they have zero tolerance for bullying and then actually backing up that statement with action are unicorns.

Bullying is a learned behavior. That is precisely why it is nearly impossible to extinguish the behavior. But that does not excuse parents/caregivers from being held accountable for their children's behavior.

A place to start is with social media. I despise any and all social media. Social media is the scourge of our current culture. All schools should loudly ban possession by students of mobile phones on school grounds. There should be strict, unwavering, meaningful punishment for violating this rule. I may be chasing rainbows by suggesting such a bold rule. But I believe some bullying may not occur if students are banned from possessing mobile phones on school grounds.

Kathleen Long

Montross