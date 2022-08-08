Letter: Bank loans to bad credit risks are really involuntary charity

Bank loans to bad credit risks are involuntary charity

“Giving all Americans a shot at their dreams” [Aug. 4] is aimed at promoting a scheme designed mainly to provide money to minorities who can’t afford to acquire houses for themselves.

If the editorial writer would substitute the word give for the concept used, which is lend, at least some readers might correctly deduce what is actually meant.

The concept being pushed here is really involuntary charity disguised as bank loans.

The piece mentions a federal law called “The Community Reinvestment Act.”

What it actually does is force banks to lend money to people who are bad credit risks. The law is a product of the Carter administration that was resurrected by the Obama administration, now Biden.

The tools previously used earlier were the ultimate lenders known as Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and Freddie Mac, all quasi-governmental organizations made to look like U.S.- guaranteed backers of loans when they aren’t.

In the early 2000s, lots of sharp operators used this same situation during an economic downturn (once known as a depression) to wring perhaps a trillion dollars out of the American taxpayer.

The Federal Reserve with the U.S. Treasury got Congress to turn on the money spigots to bail out banks (both U.S. and foreign) with printing-press cash, the responsibility for which the American people became responsible.

To learn more, please check the short book by T.J. Woods Jr., “Meltdown,” that will do it.

Ronald Parsons

Fredericksburg