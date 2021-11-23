Letter: Banks not the only one to give customers the run-around

In November 2020, Verizon claimed I did not pay my October bill and charged me a late fee. At the time, my bank could not provide documentation to prove the bill had been paid, so I repaid the bill and paid the late fee. Later, I was able to provide proof to Verizon that they did receive the payment. Through various contacts with Verizon, I was finally assured in August 2021 that the refund would be made in 2–3 weeks. To date, no payment has been made!