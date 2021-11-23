 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Banks not the only one to give customers the run-around
0 comments

Letter: Banks not the only one to give customers the run-around

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bank is not the only one to give customers the

run-around

Donnie Johnston’s Nov. 11 column regarding his frustration in trying to close a bank account reminded me of my continuing frustration with Verizon Wireless.

In November 2020, Verizon claimed I did not pay my October bill and charged me a late fee. At the time, my bank could not provide documentation to prove the bill had been paid, so I repaid the bill and paid the late fee. Later, I was able to provide proof to Verizon that they did receive the payment. Through various contacts with Verizon, I was finally assured in August 2021 that the refund would be made in 2–3 weeks. To date, no payment has been made!

Janice Lohr

Colonial Beach

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert