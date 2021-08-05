LETTER: Bart Randall will help improve Stafford

Bart Randall

will help

improve Stafford

I’m writing to share my support for Bart Randall, who is an independent candidate running for the Stafford Board of Supervisors to represent the Garrisonville District.

I’m so happy that he’s decided to run because, like Bart, I believe we can improve our community to help our families thrive. As Stafford grows, we want it to be a vibrant, dynamic place to live, work and play!

I’ve known Bart for over a decade. We served in the Navy together, and we were neighbors in Hampton Oaks. I have always been impressed by his passion for helping people and his moral character.

He isn’t a politician—he’s just a concerned citizen who is willing to help Stafford be proactive and build a vision for our community and take action to make it happen.

I’ve talked with Bart and really like his ideas about smart growth to attract economic development that enhances our lives, and improving our local infrastructure (roads, schools, etc.) to actively support our growing community.

Renee Squier

Stafford