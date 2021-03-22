LETTER: Be careful when renaming roads

Be careful when renaming roads

Be very careful renaming roads. If you try to rename the roads, God only knows what race, gender or other type of human category will be offended next because someone got more renaming than the other.

To be safe, all roads should go back to a numbering system.

If we have so much money to rename roads, why can’t we feed children, the homeless and old people—many of whom don’t know day to day what this bitter world holds for them.

We Americans are big talkers, but very lazy when it comes to doing what’s rightfor others. It won’t matter what you name anything if we don’t pull together, because the next group of people who take this country from us won’t care what your opinion is about anything.

We have turned into such a selfish nation that if God was in the White House (soon to be renamed), no one would be happy with Him either.

Neal Pearce

Stafford