Letter: Be careful when you start burning books

We are becoming more like Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Just because you do not like a book is no reason to burn. Besides which, it is a violation of free speech. Your speech is free to express your wishes, so the authors have free speech to express theirs.
Now, I agree that there are many books with violence, wars, gory deaths, sex and perversity out there that may be objectionable. Be careful what you wish for. My favorite book is one I read daily, and it is stuffed full of sex, violence, war, gore and perversity. It’s called the Bible. Shall we burn this sacred text?
Russell Carter
Spotsylvania