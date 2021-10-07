 Skip to main content
LETTER: Be part of the solution, not the problem
LETTER: Be part of the solution, not the problem

George Floyd’s death was a tragedy. It is normal to experience anger, and peaceful protests along with memorial services were in order. But now I have noticed a shift in how some people interact with the police.

For example, an officer might be doing their job well within their rights and some individuals are choosing to try and conduct news-style interviews during the incident. Others are shouting insults at police officers they don’t even know.

I will go back to the ancient philosophers for my advice to these “concerned citizens.” Instead of doing this, why don’t you do something constructive?

You could serve on a citizens’ committee that helps to govern the police. You could volunteer in an underserved neighborhood. You could donate to worthy causes, etc.

Do something and help change the world!

William Sparks

Ruther Glen

