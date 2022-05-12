Letter: Being Pro-Life has nothing to do with restricting women

Opposing abortion isn’t about restricting women

Over the past week, there have been countless articles, posts and public outcry regarding the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, yet none has correctly reflected the pro-life position.

Whether you identify as pro-life or pro-abortion, all sides care deeply about the mother and whatever situation has led to the unplanned pregnancy. That’s why there are several resources in the Fredericksburg area for pregnancy centers (Birthright of Fredericksburg), prenatal care (Choices Women’s Center), adoption services (Catholic Charities), maternity homes (Mary’s Shelter), and a family practice (Fredericksburg Christian Health Center) to name a few.

Being pro-life has nothing to do with restricting women, but rather prioritizes protecting the life of the child just as we would fight to protect all life from conception to natural death.

Every human life has inherent value no matter the form that life is in. Our founders declared that every human had “certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” We simply cannot pursue happiness unless we first have liberty, and we cannot have liberty without the right to be alive.

Life must come first because no other right can exist without it.

There can be no healthcare, no education, no freedom of speech until one has the right to live.

Instead of fighting, let us come together and support these women who are in these difficult situations. Let us support our local resources that already exist and develop even more to protect the most vulnerable.

Let us practice care and compassion for each other. Hate has no home here, and no one has the right to choose to do what is wrong.

Scott Vezina

Fredericksburg