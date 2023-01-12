Letter: Beware of the governor's new school choice plan

Parents, town boards, and school board members, beware of the governor's new school choice plan.

Virginia stakeholders of public education must take a close look at the impact of the governor's school choice plan. Too many divisions have occurred among parents today, mostly cultivated by the governor and lieutenant governor, as well as many local school board members who have chosen to inject politics into the discussions and decision-making relative to how to better serve and engage parents.

Any reduction of public dollars by the state of Virginia, as required by the state constitution to fund public education, will greatly impact the already deficient per pupil expenditures the state has provided over the years.

Virginia, as stated in Martin Davis' recent editorial, ranks 41st in the amount of state funding contribution. These figures/news is mostly hidden from the public. In reaction, town boards and local school boards have been scrambling each year, striving to find dollars to fill these gaps.

Perhaps feeling pressured to raise property taxes, especially in areas where school enrollment has increased. The governor and his executive team have been masterful at creating divisions among the voting public.

We observed this in his political campaign, resulting in chaos at school board meetings and settings where we should be embracing the beauty of supporting our precious school communities in all ways.

Our voting public must put pressure on these folks by voting in large numbers for people who are working to bring us together around the common goal of quality education—not break us apart.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford