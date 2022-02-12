 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bezos bites the hands that feed him

  • 0

Bezos bites the hands that feed him

Poor Amazon. “For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Amazon blew earnings per share projections out of the water. Wall Street had expected EPS of $3.44, but the retailer delivered a staggering $27.75. Investors appeared to like the results, as the company’s stock shot up more than 18 percent in after-hours trading following the report.”

So they will raise rates for their platform by $20 to get more from their loyal users. Good job, Jeff. Stick it to the ones who made you a billionaire.

Ed Kerr

Stafford

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert