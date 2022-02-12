Letter: Bezos bites the hands that feed him

Bezos bites the hands that feed him

Poor Amazon. “For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Amazon blew earnings per share projections out of the water. Wall Street had expected EPS of $3.44, but the retailer delivered a staggering $27.75. Investors appeared to like the results, as the company’s stock shot up more than 18 percent in after-hours trading following the report.”

So they will raise rates for their platform by $20 to get more from their loyal users. Good job, Jeff. Stick it to the ones who made you a billionaire.

Ed Kerr

Stafford