LETTER: Biased AP stories belong on opinion, not news pages

Biased AP stories belong on opinion, not news pages

I read the op-ed entitled, “Big difference between ‘fake news’ and local news” [May 19], and I totally agree with it. I’ve subscribed to The Free Lance–Star since I came here in 1985, and I depend on it for local news. I also enjoy reading it.

However, there is national news in the paper in the form of articles generated by the Associated Press. I pay little attention to them and rarely read them, but I do have a question: Do your editors read them before they include them in the paper?

The Associated Press long ago ceased being a reporting organization and turned into a propaganda machine. They report their opinions as if they were facts, and they have a decided bias in those opinions.

The op-ed points out that local papers still report the facts and keep opinions to the editorial page. Shouldn’t you hold your source for other news included in your paper to the same standards?

Clark Henshaw

Stafford