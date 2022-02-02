Letter: Bible should be the next book banned from the school library - here's a list

Chapter and verse, why we need to ban Bible from schools

I am alerting our readers to a book that must be removed from all school libraries.

It makes specific references to incest, where two daughters want to sleep with their father.

It also tells of a woman “Lusting after her lovers,” and of another whose breasts were always “satisfying” to her lover, and of a woman engaging in prostitution.

Perhaps most disgusting or all are multiple references to foreskins, one being thrust “at Moses feet.”

Where can one find this sordid writing?

That’s right! The Bible!

Here are the respective citations: Genesis 19:32; Ezekiel 23:20-21; Proverbs 5:18-19; Ezekiel 16:17; 1 Samuel 18:20-30 and Exodus 4:25.

My point? What are the rules for book removal, and who makes then enforces the rules?

Gary Greenhalgh

Locust Grove