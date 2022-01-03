Letter: Biden administration achieved remarkable success in its first year

Biden achieved remarkable success in first year

In his letter blaming the Biden administration for the recent rise in inflation, reader John Thyen seeks to engage in revisionist history. He claims, for instance, that “[i]nflation began with Biden’s cancelling the Keystone pipeline, which immediately reduced the supply of oil and gas.” This is not true. There was no oil and gas flowing through the pipeline when Biden became president because a federal district court had halted construction of the pipeline in April 2020.

Similarly, Mr. Thyen’s claim that “Trump had the economy roaring back at the end of his term” is nonsense. During the final year of Trump’s presidency, the U.S. lost 3 million jobs and Trump became the first president since Herbert Hoover to leave office with fewer jobs than when he entered. And even though Trump was in office in 2020 when the pandemic brought our economy to a virtual standstill, Mr. Thyen has the temerity to blame President Biden (who did not assume office until January 2021) for shutting down businesses and driving up prices!