LETTER: Biden administration is not off to a good start

President Biden is not off to good start

Joe Biden wasn’t even president yet before he created a crisis at our southern border with his premature and ill-advised comment that “in the first 100 days of my administration, no one—no one—will be deported at all.”

Even though he’s already walking that back, the damage is done, and the caravan of COVID-infected migrants, many not wearing masks, is on its way to the border.

President Trump had the border under control. Why “fix” what isn’t broken?

The Biden campaign was about one thing: getting rid of Trump. And the Biden agenda will be about doing the opposite of what Trump did, regardless of whether it makes sense.

Do Biden supporters realize that eliminating the Trump tax cuts means a tax increase for them on top of all the other tax increases Mr. Biden has promised us? How will that benefit anyone?

Trump’s personality left a lot to be desired, but he got things done, largely because of the force of his personality. I don’t need my president to be a “nice guy.” I need him to be effective. Trump’s accomplishments speak for themselves.