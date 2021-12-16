Letter: Biden administration isn't to blame for inflation

Inflation isn’t Biden administration’s fault

In a Dec. 9 letter [“BBB: Stuff we don’t need with funds we don’t have”], reader Wayne Colton bemoans the recent rise in inflation, gas prices, utility costs and food prices and says the current administration is to blame for “all of this.” He thus blithely ignores the impact of a global recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in the greatest unemployment crisis in the U.S. since the Great Depression, and then fails to acknowledge that increasing prices are a clear sign that the U.S. economy is emerging from the pandemic-induced recession.

Inflation generally is the result of a demand for goods and services that exceeds the available supply. Is it any wonder that suppliers shuttered during the pandemic are finding it difficult to meet the pent-up demands of consumers anxious to spend? Or that the price of gas has gone up as oil and gas production continues to lag behind consumer demand?

Instead of castigating the Biden administration for the natural consequences of a supply-and-demand imbalance over which it has little control, we should be praising it for the steps it has taken, in the face of massive resistance from the GOP, to return our economy to some semblance of normalcy.