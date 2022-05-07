Letter: Biden administration takes another idea from Orwell's playbook

Biden takes another

idea from Orwell’s dystopian playbook

Five thousand or so years ago, a Sumerian pressed a stick into mud, and writing was invented.

Scribes were the most honored people of early civilizations.

The honesty, fidelity and integrity of scribes were literally the foundation of civilization.

Trade and commerce, diplomacy, law and morality could not have been passed from one generation to the next absent writing.

A library, or even the possession of one book, was the mark of an erudite person who was willing to pay plenty of money for an early text.

It took a few thousand years for literacy to degenerate into its current state of auto “corrected” trash. Late night comics are now a principal news source, and history is learned in short, 25-second morsels.

God only knows how humankind survived once the ancients evolved a written lingua franca and no artificial intelligence program to fact check what was carved into Euphrates mud.

I argue there is no difference between that written on clay and the internet, save that the clay tablet contained better information and was far less odorous than what generally appears online.

But, fear not.

The Biden Administration is gifting us with a national fact-checker.

One hopes Ms. Jankowicz has powers so the Disinformation Governance Board (DGB) can do all possible to ensure that only the truth is disseminated.

I suggest that paper too, a very dangerous misinformation source, be marked so if some wayward scribe scribbles something objectionable to the DGB, the perp can be traced and hustled into a large black van in the middle of the night and vanish into Orwell’s Memory Hole.

Robert Sargeant

Spotsylvania