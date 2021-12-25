Letter: Biden administration's actions to blame for inflation

Biden is to blame

for self-inflicted

inflation problem

Reader Robert Billingsley [Dec. 17] criticized letter-writer Wayne Colton for blaming the Biden administration for inflation. Mr. Billingsley blames the pandemic, which is the latest excuse from Dems and the Biden administration for the economic, political and international chaos they have created with their misguided policies.

When Biden debated Trump, he didn’t blame the pandemic for anything. In fact, he blamed Trump for all the deaths caused by the pandemic, but of course, a year later, when there are more pandemic deaths under Biden than under Trump, Biden takes no responsibility, ignores the question and dismissively waves off the reporter who asked it.

Say what you want about Trump’s nasty tweets and abrasive personality, Trump had the economy roaring back at the end of his term. Mr. Billingsley is so locked into his support of Biden that he fails to see how Biden caused the inflation.