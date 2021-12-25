Letter: Biden administration's actions to blame for inflation

Biden is to blame
for self-inflicted
inflation problem
Reader Robert Billingsley [Dec. 17] criticized letter-writer Wayne Colton for blaming the Biden administration for inflation. Mr. Billingsley blames the pandemic, which is the latest excuse from Dems and the Biden administration for the economic, political and international chaos they have created with their misguided policies.
When Biden debated Trump, he didn’t blame the pandemic for anything. In fact, he blamed Trump for all the deaths caused by the pandemic, but of course, a year later, when there are more pandemic deaths under Biden than under Trump, Biden takes no responsibility, ignores the question and dismissively waves off the reporter who asked it.
Say what you want about Trump’s nasty tweets and abrasive personality, Trump had the economy roaring back at the end of his term. Mr. Billingsley is so locked into his support of Biden that he fails to see how Biden caused the inflation.
Inflation began with Biden’s cancelling of the Keystone pipeline, which immediately reduced the supply of oil and gas and began driving up prices. Petroleum products are a part of many of the products we depend upon. Those products now also rose in price. Meanwhile, the Dem’s draconian pandemic measures shut down thousands of small food stores, restaurants and other businesses, further driving up the cost of food and other goods. These were not “the natural consequences of a supply-and-demand imbalance” as Mr. Billingsley claims. These were self-inflicted.
The Build Back Better plan, which Robert Billingsley claimed Wayne Colton ignored, contains hundreds of programs, including a few like infrastructure and child care that actually help people and are good for the country, while hiding all the others that benefit no one but the partisans who wrote the bill to mostly benefit themselves and their donors.
Wayne Colton had it right; Robert Billingsley has it wrong.
John Thyen
Spotsylvania