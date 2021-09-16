LETTER: Biden beats out Carter as our worst president

Biden beats out Carter as our worst president

Does Joe Biden honestly believe that the world and America are safer places because of his policies?

Our enemies are watching and waiting for a response from him. . North Korea is restarting nuclear research; China is flexing its power in the North China Sea and threatening Taiwan; Russian cyber attacks are continuing; and Iranian terror groups and our American border are both spiraling out of control.

These are only a few of the issues Biden has to deal with. If he has a plan, he certainly don’t seem able to show it to the American people.

Biden talks tough, but his actions speak louder. This so-called “successful evacuation” of Afghanistan was handled so poorly that even the courageous work of our heroic military men and women couldn’t back up his words that all Americans and allies would be brought out before we left.