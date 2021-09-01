 Skip to main content
LETTER: Biden betrayed members of the military
LETTER: Biden betrayed members of the military

When an American enlists in any branch of the U.S. military, they know the risk involved in this noble choice.

What this American did not sign up for is being betrayed by their commander-in-chief.

Joe Biden is a disgrace. He has literally turned his back on the American people.

Muslim women and girls have been betrayed by the deafening silence from both Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. American women of color have been betrayed by the deafening silence, incompetence and apathy from Kamala Harris. The definition of a hypocrite is “a person who pretends to have virtues, moral or religious beliefs, principles, etc., that he or she does not actually possess, especially a person whose actions belie stated beliefs.”

Hmmm, sound familiar?

Kathleen Long

Montross

